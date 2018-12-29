LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 757,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 727% from the previous session’s volume of 91,600 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,317.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $157,843 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveXLive Media, Inc operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

