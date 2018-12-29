Local Coin Swap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.17

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Local Coin Swap has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One Local Coin Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.02319879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00153371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00202190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Local Coin Swap Token Profile

Local Coin Swap’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_. Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Local Coin Swap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

Buying and Selling Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

