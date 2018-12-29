LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth $754,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,972,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,811,000 after buying an additional 718,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $14.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

