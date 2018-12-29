Luna Coin (LUNA) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $2,346.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.02329954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00151969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00206489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026768 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

