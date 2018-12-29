Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 88666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

