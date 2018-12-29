Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $56,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $878.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.63.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/mackenzie-financial-corp-has-2-37-million-holdings-in-armour-residential-reit-inc-arr.html.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.