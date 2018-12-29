Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.22 Million in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,621,228.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $239,621.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,291. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.

