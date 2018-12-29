Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 22,150 New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of New Relic by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $28,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $668,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,947 shares of company stock valued at $33,888,981. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 0.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

