Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.29

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $369.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the period. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/magic-software-enterprises-mgic-sets-new-52-week-low-at-7-29.html.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.