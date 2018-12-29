Man Group plc Buys 81,100 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 165.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $47.32 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

