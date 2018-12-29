Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

WARNING: “Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/man-group-plc-increases-holdings-in-applied-industrial-technologies-ait.html.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.