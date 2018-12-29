Manado Gold (MDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Manado Gold Corp (CVE:MDO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

In related news, Director Shawn Clarkin bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

About Manado Gold (CVE:MDO)

Manado Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

