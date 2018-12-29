Manitex International (MNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.29. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Manitex International by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 1,507.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 666,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

