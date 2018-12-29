Marina Biotech (MRNA) Trading Up 8.4%

Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 1,767,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,956,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Marina Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRNA)

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

