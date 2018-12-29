MarineMax (HZO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,300 shares of company stock worth $3,545,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,626,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in MarineMax by 75.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 458,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 197,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 121.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 113,830 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

