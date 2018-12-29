Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of -0.92. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/marketing-alliance-inc-plans-annual-dividend-of-0-07-maal.html.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.