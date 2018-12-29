Marriott International Inc (MAR) Receives $137.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.20.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $122,802,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Marriott International by 16.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 174,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. 1,280,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,539. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

