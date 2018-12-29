Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (MNP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/martin-currie-global-portfolio-trust-plc-announces-dividend-of-gbx-0-90-mnp.html.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.