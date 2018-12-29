Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 53,330 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 131.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 63.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $56,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,510.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

