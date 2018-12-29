Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Stake Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 17.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,440,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 30.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $17.32 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $456.43 million, a P/E ratio of 129.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

