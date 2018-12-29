Metal (MTL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $870,452.00

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00006529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $870,452.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.02317343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00151894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00206967 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026718 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,762,699 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Huobi, OKEx, Livecoin, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

