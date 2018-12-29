MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

