Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $221,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 16,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 613.2% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

NYSE MTD opened at $557.54 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $521.79 and a one year high of $697.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total value of $268,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.79, for a total value of $4,014,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,675 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

