Michael C. Forman Sells 1,122,607 Shares of FS Investment Co. (FSK) Stock

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $5,781,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:FSK opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. FS Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. FS Investment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

