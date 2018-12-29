Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,309 ($17.10) and last traded at GBX 1,322.50 ($17.28). 182,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380.50 ($18.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,328.50 ($17.36).

WARNING: “Micro Focus International (MCRO) Stock Price Down 4.2%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/micro-focus-international-mcro-stock-price-down-4-2.html.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

