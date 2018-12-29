Midatech Pharma (MTPH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 216,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 61,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

