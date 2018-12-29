Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $64.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.15 million, with estimates ranging from $53.30 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

MNTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 404,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.31. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply