Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $64.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.15 million, with estimates ranging from $53.30 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

MNTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 404,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.31. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.