Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 185,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 190,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

In other Moneta Porcupine Mines news, Director Alexander David Henry acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/moneta-porcupine-mines-me-trading-9-1-higher.html.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.