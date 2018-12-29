Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.29 ($4.11).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 274.20 ($3.58). 563,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($4.82).

In related news, insider Bruce Carnegie-Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £105,200 ($137,462.43).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.