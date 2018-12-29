Morgan Stanley Buys 775,499 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $138,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,828,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 49,794.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter.
CIBR opened at $23.26 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $28.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.