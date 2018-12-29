Morgan Stanley Buys 775,499 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $138,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,828,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 49,794.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR opened at $23.26 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Buys 775,499 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/morgan-stanley-buys-775499-shares-of-first-trust-nasdaq-cybersecurity-etf-cibr.html.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.