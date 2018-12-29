Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $130,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of RFDI opened at $51.14 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/morgan-stanley-decreases-stake-in-first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-developed-international-etf-rfdi.html.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.