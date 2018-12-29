Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ MORN opened at $110.11 on Friday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,647,525.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,021,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,649,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,140 shares of company stock worth $38,091,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/morningstar-inc-morn-increases-dividend-to-0-28-per-share.html.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.