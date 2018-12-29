Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $110.11 on Friday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.74.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.
In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,647,525.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,021,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,649,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,140 shares of company stock worth $38,091,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
