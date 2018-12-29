Motorola Solutions (MSI) vs. Northstar Electronics (NEIK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

85.8% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Motorola Solutions and Northstar Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 3 10 0 2.64 Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $127.04, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions -0.44% -68.88% 12.07% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28%

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northstar Electronics does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Northstar Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 2.88 -$155.00 million $5.20 21.59 Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Northstar Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorola Solutions.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Northstar Electronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.