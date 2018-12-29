Mueller Industries (MLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLI. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:MLI opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Westermeyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,793.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $762,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

