Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce $129.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.70 million and the highest is $133.70 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $140.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $558.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.10 million to $562.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $568.76 million, with estimates ranging from $560.90 million to $578.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Myers Industries from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,073,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

MYE traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.12. 157,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,142. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $528.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

