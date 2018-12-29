Mylan NV (MYL) Short Interest Update

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,757,872 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 7,268,964 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,890,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Mylan has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 30.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

