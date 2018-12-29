Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 50,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.04. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 31.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 128.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,561 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,567,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 124.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,525,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,401,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

