Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 211156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWNG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded N Brown Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Ronald McMillan acquired 50,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £60,500 ($79,053.97). Also, insider Gill Barr acquired 8,506 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,952.02 ($13,004.08).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/n-brown-group-bwng-sets-new-52-week-low-at-81-65.html.

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.