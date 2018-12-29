Nanometrics (NANO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) in a research note published on Wednesday. Benchmark currently has a $37.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NANO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $214,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Swyt sold 1,794 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $55,703.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock valued at $299,630. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NANO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Nanometrics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,616,000 after acquiring an additional 218,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after buying an additional 218,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.