NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 545,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $211,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 589.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $897,190.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,972.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,504. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $59.09 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/netapp-inc-ntap-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.