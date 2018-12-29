Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641,581 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $32,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.1% during the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 1,069,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Alex Behfar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $103,154.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,561 shares in the company, valued at $888,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,043 shares of company stock worth $459,764. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

