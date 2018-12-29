Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 55.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 58.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 302,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 508.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

