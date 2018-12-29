New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.28. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 53656 shares trading hands.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Age Beverages by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.28” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/new-age-beverages-nbev-shares-gap-up-to-5-28.html.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.