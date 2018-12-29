New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,135,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $421,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $47,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

