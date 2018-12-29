Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) will announce sales of $230.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $234.53 million. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp posted sales of $154.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year sales of $828.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $823.00 million to $832.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million.

NINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

NASDAQ:NINE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.04. 79,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,158. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

