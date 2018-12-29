Noah Malone Mitchell III Purchases 16,124 Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 16,124 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $16,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,427.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 27th, Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 81,124 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $82,746.48.

On Thursday, December 20th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 2,996 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $3,055.92.

On Friday, December 14th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 700 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $714.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 9,532 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $9,627.32.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 1,176 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $1,187.76.

On Thursday, December 6th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 39,371 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $39,764.71.

On Monday, December 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 77,940 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $78,719.40.

On Monday, December 3rd, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 13,372 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $13,372.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 97,270 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $97,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 10,431 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,431.00.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.85% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Turkey and Bulgaria geographical segments. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

