Noah (NOAH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Noah during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Noah during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

