Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/noble-metal-group-nmg-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-01.html.

Noble Metal Group Company Profile (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Metal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Metal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.