Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 318,510 Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 459,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rowan Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,089,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,323 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Rowan Companies PLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $20.87.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 318,510 Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/nordea-investment-management-ab-buys-shares-of-318510-rowan-companies-plc-rdc.html.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.