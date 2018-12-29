Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a $59.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.59.

Shares of JWN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

